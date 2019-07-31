New exhibit at NYS Fair shows the urgency for drivers to ‘move over’

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New at the State Fair this year is an exhibit serving as a reminder to slow down and move over in highway construction and work zones.

As you step onto the Fairgrounds, the exhibit is one that will certainly catch your eye. It shows a truck completely mangled.

It was in Buffalo two weeks ago when it was behind by a tractor-trailer. The two maintenance workers were outside at the time and are okay, but if they were inside the truck, it would be a much different story.

Not everyone is this lucky. Unfortunately, it’s something Sally Deming knows all too well. Her husband was killed in 2016 when he was hit while helping to remove a stranded vehicle on the highway shoulder.

“I won’t forget that morning. His back as he walked out the door that was the last time I saw him, I couldn’t ever see him again,” said Deming. “The call I had to make to my daughter across country, I’ll never forget any of it, any of it.”

The “Move Over Law” was put in place in 2011 to prevent this exact thing from happening.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a cop, an ambulance or Thruway authority — as soon as you see lights, vests or reflectors, you’re expected to safely move over and give these workers the space they need to do their job.

It’s a decision Deming knows could save a life.

“Drive like you work here. There’s people out there that have lives and they need to go home that night, they need to go home every day,” said Deming.

“It’s just a scary moment when you realize one of your friends is about to get hit and there’s nothing you can do about it but just call for help, and that’s the worst thing you wanna do for one of your employees,” said Kennedy Sparks, a truck driver of 40 years.