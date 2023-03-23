The first annual Southern Adirondack Homesteading Festival comes to the Washington County Fairgrounds this May.

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fairgrounds are set to host an agricultural gathering all about all things livestock – featuring a speaker with a lot to say about pork, and what the industry has taught him. The first annual Southern Adirondack Homesteading Festival comes to the fairgrounds this May, with something for farmers of all stripes.

From Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, agriculture is the name of the game, with classes, workshops and exhibitions of all kinds for veteran farmers and journeymen alike. Taking center stage is keynote speaker Pork Rhyne. Called “The Pork Evangelist,” Rhyne has trained over 5,000 farmers and homesteaders in profitable farming, and will speak on how farmers can market themselves and price their goods strategically without fear or anxiety. Rhyne has been featured on Homesteaders of America and other programs.

Rhyne isn’t the only voice with something to share with area farmers. Farmers and educators speaking and leading classes include horticulturist Rich Giordano; forager and apple specialist Rodrigo Solar; soapmaker Tonia Goddard; crops and soil educator Aaron Gabriel; beekeeper Dr. David Peck; mushroom farmers Dough Haven Farm LLC; homesteader Brian Wells; and poultry processor Jack Pollner.

Classes and workshops can help farmers and homesteaders to bring their skills to the next level or diversify what their farms are putting time and effort into. Beginner and advanced tracks are offered for classes on topics including beekeeping, mushroom farming, meat rabbits, gardening, grains and pruning. Hands-on workshops bringing participants closer to those skills include soap, butter and cheese making, and poultry processing. All sessions come with the price of admission.

The Southern Adirondack Homesteading Festival will also feature a vendor fair, offering homesteading-related goods of all kinds. After classes on Saturday night, a chicken BBQ will be held in support of a local Boy Scout troop. Registration is open online.