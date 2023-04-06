ADIRONDACKS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fight against invasive species never truly ends in the Adirondacks, with plant and insect species always finding a way into the region. Two conservation and protection groups in the Adirondack Park have released new guides on how to help keep harmful wildlife out of the 6-million-acre region.

The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) and the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) have released guides with information on invasive species that have been identified in the Adirondacks. The Field Guide to Terrestrial Invasive Species of the Adirondack and the Lake Champlain Basin Aquatic Invasive Species Guide collectively offer information on more than 70 invasive plants and animals that have been seen in the region in the past.

“The Aquatic Invasive Species Guide is a great resource for residents and recreational users in identifying and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species,” said LCBP invasive species management coordinator Meg Modley. “New information in this updated version will help equip lake users with identification tools to help report and address evolving species threats to our waterbodies. It is an ideal complement to APIPP’s new terrestrial invasive species guide.”

Invasive species are defined as non-native to the ecosystem in question and are often highlighted for direct harm to the region. Invasive species in the Adirondacks in recent decades include Eurasian watermilfoil, emerald ash borer, and hemlock woolly adelgid. More than 70 species have been found in all, including 51 in and around Lake Champlain.

Both guides are meant to help visitors and residents in the Adirondacks identify invasive species. They highlight characteristics, habitats, and feature photos of what to look for. The Lake Champlain guide also features anatomical diagrams and information on where species have been spotted around the watershed.

“The Field Guide to Terrestrial Invasive Species of the Adirondacks is a valuable tool for helping people learn to identify and report some of the most common invasive plants and pests that pose a threat to Adirondack landscapes,” said APIPP invasive species project coordinator Becca Bernacki. “People don’t need a science background to use the guide; in fact, it was written with beginner naturalists in mind and it can be used as a jumping-off point for anyone who wants to learn plant identification techniques.”

Both guides can be accessed through the APIPP and LCBP websites.