NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Residents are disappointed in the town board for neglecting to support the Senior Center hot lunch program, and refusing to reinstate paid staff, despite there being a budget.

“Taxpayers in New Hartford need to know there is money in the budget to pay the staff and to have the hot lunches back,” said Marge Anweiler, Kitchen Site Manager at the Senior Center.

For most senior citizens, this is their only opportunity to socialize, with people of a similar age, outside of their homes. Doing this is proven to improve mood, memory, and overall well-being.

“We have a lot of seniors – we have a 100-year-old lady that will come for her lunch,” said Anweiler.

“We have 90-year-olds who come – because it’s their one hot meal of the day where they can interact, socialize, just have a meal together.”

She continued, “It’s sad to think in New Hartford, New York, and I’ve been a resident for – I was born and raised here – it’s a shame what they are doing to New Hartford.”

To voice your support for this cause, please reach out to New Hartford town officials.

Eyewitness News would like to note that we did reach out to the town officials of New Hartford for comment, but received no response.