TOWN OF NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from the Town of New Haven in Oswego County has died after a car accident on County Route 51 on Sunday, May 28.

68-year-old Michael Downing of New Haven has died after crashing into several trees left of the roadway while traveling northbound on County Route 51, South of County Route 51A in the Town of New Haven.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Downing was traveling northbound on County Route 51 at around 8:59 a.m. in his 2006 Honda.

That’s when Downing somehow lost control and left the roadway, striking several trees and was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, Mcfee Ambulance, Menter Ambulance and Myers Towing.