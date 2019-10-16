New law allows NY to prosecute those pardoned by President

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before signing a bill in New York. Cuomo said that the plaintiffs in a challenge to the Republican-led tax overhaul filed last year “are evaluating all options including appeal,” after a federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s cap on state and local tax deductions was not an “unconstitutional assault” on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning states. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation into law that closes the state’s double jeopardy loophole. It allows New York to prosecute people who have been pardoned by a U.S. president.

Previously, the loophole protected people from being prosecuted at the state level for the same offense.

“No one is above the law and New York will not turn a blind eye to criminality, no matter who seeks to protect them,” Cuomo said. “The closure of this egregious loophole gives prosecutors the ability to stand up against any abuse of power, and helps ensure that no politically motivated, self-serving action is sanctioned under law.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James says this keeps presidents from abusing the power of a presidential pardon.

“No one is above the law, and this common sense measure will provide a reasonable and necessary check on presidential power today and for all presidents to come,” James said.

The new law takes effect immediately.