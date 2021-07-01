New legislation authorizes forest rangers to possess and administer EpiPens in New York

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday authorizing forest rangers, park rangers, and environmental conservation police officers to possess and administer EpiPens.

Epinephrine is commonly used to treat serious allergic reactions such as bee stings, insect bites, food allergies, or exercise-induced shock.

“More New Yorkers than ever are taking advantage of the natural beauty our state has to offer, but it’s important to stay safe, especially if you’re prone to severe allergic reactions,” Governor Cuomo said. “This commonsense legislation allows a wider range of professionals in our state parks and other natural areas to use EpiPens and keep New Yorkers safe in the wild. This will give hikers, bikers and other outdoor travelers a greater sense of security as they navigate New York’s serene natural areas.”

Many parks and forests in New York State are far from medical facilities.