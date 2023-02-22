MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Moreau has gone through a lot over the last year. In 2022, a fertilizer plant was announced to be on its way at the largely-vacant industrial park – and the community at large is fully against the decision.

After months of back-and-forth, citizens are becoming mobile. On Thursday, Feb. 23, a new local political party is launching in the town. The Moreau United party will hold its news conference and kickoff rally at 6 p.m. at Hunmbuggs Restaurant, located at 569 Gansevoort Road. In a release this week, incumbent Moreau Town Board member John Donahue said that the party’s goal is to put people’s interests before partisan politics.

“My colleagues are well-respected folks who love this town and have always supported Moreau in the best and worst of times,” said Donohue. “They are not politicians. They have no personal agendas. I’m ecstatic they’ve stepped up to get Moreau back to a transparent government, one that all residents, property owners and taxpayers can approach with their issues and feel they are being heard.”

Items on the agenda for Moreau United include the future of the proposed Biochar plant; the status of a planned extension to the town sewer district; and the future of a townwide solar law. The public is invited to attend.

Since last year, residents of Moreau, South Glens Falls and Gansevoort have protested Saratoga Biochar with signs declaring “Not Moreau.” The project was given site approval last August, after lengthy back-and-forth and rounds of questions. The facility would convert biosolids from wastewater treatment plants into fertilizer, using a process that would release toxins that would be contained and burned onsite. Resident concerns have included the safety of the process, as well as the heavy traffic it would bring to the residential roads that lead to the industrial park.

“We also want to return morale and desire to our workforce, most of whom work, live and play in Moreau, who step forward in their free time to volunteer their services in so many capacities, such as our first responders and healthcare advocates,” said Donohue. “We want to give them the respect they deserve.”