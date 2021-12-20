BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – LP Corp, a manufacturer of wood building materials, will be opening a new $24 million facility in Bath.

According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, LP Corp will be building a new facility that will hire more than 60 employees. The 75-acre facility will be located at the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency’s Business Park site located off of State Route 54 and is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.

The company will receive its exterior home siding product at the new facility via rail from its production mills. The material will then be painted, packaged, and distributed via LP’s existing network throughout the Northeast and beyond. As a result of the project, LP plans to create approximately 60 new jobs in the Southern Tier region. The company expects to be operational at the site in the third quarter of 2023.

Empire State Development is providing up to $1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG), the Steuben County IDA, and B&H Railroad are also providing assistance for the project.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight said, “LP is yet another company choosing to expand in the Southern Tier, thanks to regional talent strengths that support success. This project also reflects how our strategic incentives for forward-thinking companies help strengthen the economy and create good-paying jobs, both in Steuben County and across New York State.”

The company plans to build its new LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® at the Bath prefinishing facility.

LP Executive Vice President, Siding Neil Sherman said, “LP SmartSide ExpertFinish has seen phenomenal growth since the product was released in 2020. We are excited to build a prefinishing facility in the Town of Bath to help us meet strong customer demand for our product. Strategically located near our customers in the Northeastern U.S., we were thrilled to find Steuben County and its highly skilled workforce. LP is grateful to Steuben County IDA, Empire State Development, the Town of Bath, New York State Electric and Gas, and B&H Railroad for their partnership and warm welcome to the community.”

Founded in 1972, LP Building Solutions (LPX) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. As a leader in high-performance building solutions, the company manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the needs of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide.

The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil and employs approximately 4,500 people.

Senator Thomas F. O’Mara said, “This is great news for the town of Bath, Steuben County and our entire Southern Tier region. The new LP Building Solutions facility promises good new jobs, an exciting and important manufacturing anchor for the local economy, and an even stronger foundation for future economic growth across the Southern Tier.”

Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano said, “The state-local, public-private partnership and teamwork to bring LP Building Solutions to Steuben County marks a great victory for the town of Bath, the county, and our entire Southern Tier region. The arrival of a world-class manufacturer like LP strengthens the local economy, creates badly needed new jobs, and holds out promise for future economic growth and opportunities.”

Town of Bath Supervisor Ronald Smith said, “We welcome LP Building Solutions to our community. The high caliber of jobs that this brings is a welcome addition to our workforce. It is one more piece to make Bath a destination as opposed to a drive thru community. The Town of Bath is pleased to be a part in this growth. We look forward to continued cooperation with LP Building Solutions, Empire State Development and the Steuben County IDA.”

Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E said, “NYSEG’s economic development programs play an important role in helping to build a strong and healthy economy in the communities we serve. We’re proud to be a strategic partner with Empire State Development, the Steuben County IDA, and the local community to support LP’s significant investment and long-term success in the Southern Tier.”

Raymond R. Martel, Chief Executive Officer, LAL, B&H, WNYP Railroads said, “The B&H Railroad is proud to have been a part of the team responsible for the decision by LP to locate in Steuben County. Congratulations to Jamie Johnson and the Steuben County IDA team for this success.”

Steuben County IDA Executive Director James C. Johnson said, “The Steuben County IDA is thrilled to be working with LP and our economic development partners to bring this project to Steuben County. This investment and the jobs associated with it will be transformational for the Bath Community and we look forward to supporting the company’s future growth.”