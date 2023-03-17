BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The former Southern Vermont College has been closed since 2019, leaving a 371-acre campus unused in the meantime. On Friday, the property’s current owner made an announcement regarding its next step.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care, which purchased the campus in 2020, announced on Friday that it had entered an agreement to sell the campus to Alfred Weissman Real Estate, LLC, a Harrison, New York-based developer with a history of civic and business development. The developer has big plans for the future of the campus, itself including the historic Everett Mansion.

“The former college campus has served our health system and community well – most especially over the past three years during the pandemic as our COVID Resource Center as we tested and vaccinated over 60,000 people,” stated Tom Dee, president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care. “AWRE will continue this tradition of community partnership as they redevelop the campus for greater usage.”

Alfred Weissman Real Estate intends to convert the campus into a lodging destination with 130 rooms, using the former college dorms as well as Everett Mansion itself. Other additions will include a restaurant and spa, and the conversion of existing gym and activity spaces into an event venue. The developer will work with the Preservation Trust of Vermont to preserve the mansion, as well as the campus sections of the Bennington Area Trail System.

“We are excited to become part of the Bennington community,” said Alfred Weissman Principal and CEO Alan Weissman. “We look forward to restoring the Everett property and mansion to its original splendor, and believe this effort will have an economic impact on the region through utilizing local businesses, employing area individuals and an increased tax base.”

SVHC used the campus as a COVID-19 community clinic, and kept its fields open for youth athletics and trail use. The healthcare system operates 25 practices across Vermont.