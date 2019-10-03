New playground unveiled at New York State Zoo at Thompson Park

Watertown, N.Y. (October 2, 2019)— A new playground has been installed at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park.

Ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 11:30 on Thursday, October 3 with comments from Zoo and community representatives.

The playground, one of many Zoo improvements that have been completed or planned, was made possible thanks to the efforts of Senator Patty Ritchie, Jake’s Lawn Care for its installation, North Country Storage Barns for the equipment, and to Andrew and Felicia Majak for their generous support on their family’s behalf.

For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park visit www.nyzoo.org or call (315) 782-6180.