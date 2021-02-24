New poll shows one in four New Yorkers think Cuomo did nothing wrong handling nursing homes, one in five think he broke the law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new poll released today shows 27% of New Yorkers think Governor Cuomo did nothing wrong in how he handled nursing homes. But 19% think he broke the law.

This poll was conducted by Marist. It gives the governor a 48% approval rating among registered voters.

“This is really one data point from a previous one. The question is where does the next one go,” Director of Marist College Institute for Public Opinion Dr. Lee Miringoff said.

Miringoff and his team at Marist surveyed New Yorkers early last week.

That’s after a transcript was released showing Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa admitted the Cuomo administration withheld nursing home information from lawmakers after being contacted by the Department of Justice.

“And basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa said in a meeting with lawmakers, according to a transcript released by the governor’s office.

DeRosa later said the administration wanted to handle the Department of Justice’s request for information before the legislature’s.

Just 36% of registered voters say Cuomo deserves to be reelected next year – down three points from three years ago, just before he was reelected.

“The other issue for him of course is this is well into his third term and you get your nicks and bruises along the way. Clearly, he’s collecting a whole bunch right now,” Miringoff added.

The poll also found 43% of Democrats would prefer electing someone else.

Former Erie County Democratic Chair Len Lenihan said it’s too soon to say whether there’d be a Democratic primary next year.

“He’s talking some body blows. There’s no doubt about it. He’s getting hit. Some of this could be pent up frustration based on the governor’s had all these powers for the last year,” Lenihan said.

A poll released yesterday from morning consult was much more friendly to the governor.

It gave him a 57% job approval rating from registered voters which is still down six points from earlier this month.

Cuomo’s senior advisor Rich Azzopardi said, “the numbers between the various surveys always vary and we remain focused on fighting this pandemic, administering as many vaccines as possible, and safely and smartly reopening our state.”

Miringoff told us Marist might like to take another look at where people stand in a couple months.