New public transit system coming to Adirondack High Peaks

KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC, Essex County and the Town of Keene have announced a new shuttle system running through the Route 73 corridor, a busy route through the Adirondack High Peaks.

The shuttle system is set to run on weekends and holidays starting Saturday, Aug. 21, and running until Monday, Oct. 11.

“Ensuring public safety and enhancing access to the world-class opportunities in the Adirondack Park is a top priority, and this new pilot shuttle system is a critical next step in our comprehensive efforts to promote sustainable tourism in the region,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a release.

The route will start and end at the Marcy Field parking area. The 20-person shuttle will drop hikers off at popular spots in the Adirondacks, including Rooster Comb, Giant Mountain Ridge Trail and Roaring Brook Falls trailheads.

The shuttle will run 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on all weekends and holidays when it’s running, with the final trip departing at 6 p.m. from Marcy Field.

The DEC and Essex County cited dangerous roadside stopping and parking as growing hazards for the winding mountain roads that hikers use to navigate the trails of the Adirondacks.

“The hiker shuttle is a tremendous example of how local governments and State agencies can join together to provide superlative service to our residents, visitors, and citizens to both showcase and protect the wonderful natural wonders of our park,” said Shaun Gilliland of the Essex County Board of Supervisors. “Essex County looks forward to this and many more collaborative projects with DEC.”

The shuttles will not allow pets, but will permit certified service animals.

The service is supported with money from the Environmental Protection Fund. It joins an existing one that carries passengers to and from the Garden Trailhead, also from the Marcy Field parking area.