FULTONVILLE N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday the Cannabis Control Board of New York approved new grow regulations to support medical marijuana patients and caregivers.

And with those new regulations come many new ways that cannabis growers can do it at home. A hydroponic shop in Fulton County discusses the the safest and most effective ways to grow weed at home.

Owner Kelly Guisti said more new customers are coming to the shop, but many have already been growing with hydroponics.

“We see a lot more customers and we’re getting new customers daily,” said Guisti.

NEWS 10 took a tour and found what was needed for a hydroponic grow station.

“You’ll need your growing medium whether it’s Hydroton, which is clay pebbles, or your Cocoa Core bricks,” continued Guisti.

“5 gallon or 2 gallons with the sets we have and then the 55-gallon drum,” said Guisti.

Turns out there is more to growing with hydro than you would think. Things can go wrong if you aren’t careful in your process, including equipment leaks.

Plus, there are other concerns that affect your plants.

“Their tanks getting funky like having like algae and bacteria growing in it or the water if you have like well water the water can start to smell,” says Melissa.

“Hydro is good, but I prefer soil myself,” exclaims Kelly.

The average cost for hydroponics at home is about 500 bucks but there are other options.

Safety is an issue as of late with fentanyl circulating in the U.S. They say that is why being able to regulate their own weed supply is more effective in safeness and quality.

“The only one you can count on is yourself. You know what you do, you don’t know what somebody else does,” Melissa Guisti said.