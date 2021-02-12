New report of massive cover-up in New York nursing home scandal

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, left, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. After a night of unusual silence, Cuomo made his first public remarks following his victory in Thursday’s Democratic primary, appearing at his office in Manhattan to talk about hurricane readiness and President Donald Trump — and, after prodding by reporters, his big win over Cynthia Nixon.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — According to a report released by the New York Post Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers during a phone call for allegedly withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19.

The report claims Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said they “froze” out of fear that the true numbers would be “used against them” by federal prosecutors.

“Basically, we froze,” DeRosa told lawmakers on the call. “Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us, while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Tom O’Mara said the report makes it clear subpoenas must be issued and a full investigation started immediately.

“This is a massive and unconscionable cover-up,” Sen. O’Mara said. “We should not be finding out the truth of this tragedy in nursing homes through leaks of secret Democrat-only meetings. It becomes clearer by the day that subpoenas are warranted for all records pertaining to how Gov. Cuomo and his inner circle handled this crisis. These subpoenas need to move forward immediately. All of this needs to be aired, fully and forthrightly, in public.”

It becomes clearer by the day that subpoenas are warranted for all records pertaining to how @NYGovCuomo and his inner circle handled this crisis. All of this needs to be aired, fully and forthrightly, in public. https://t.co/MtRku9UYqc — Tom O'Mara (@SenatorOMara) February 12, 2021

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt also released a statement regarding the report:

The news today that Governor Cuomo’s top aide admitted to deliberately withholding information about COVID-19 deaths is the latest in a string of disturbing acts of corruption by his administration. This is clearly a gross obstruction of justice. Instead of apologizing or providing answers to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones, the Governor’s administration made apologies to politicians behind closed doors for the “political inconvenience” this scandal has caused them. There is no need to deny what everyone in Albany and around New York State already knows: Governor Cuomo controls every aspect of his administration with an obsessive attention to detail. I am again calling that Governor Cuomo and his administration be investigated from top to bottom and that he be stripped of his emergency powers. Justice needs to be brought for the grieving families who have been ignored to protect Governor Cuomo and his Democrat allies in the Legislature. If the Governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office. Sen. Rob Ortt

Governor Cuomo and his administration must be investigated from top to bottom and he must be stripped of his emergency powers.



Justice needs to be brought for the grieving families who have been ignored to protect Governor Cuomo and his Democrat allies in the Legislature. pic.twitter.com/N4B2c77u3w — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) February 12, 2021

18 News reached out to the governor’s office for comment, who had this to say:

“We explained that the Trump administration was in the midst of a politically motivated effort to blame democratic states for COVID deaths and that we were cooperating with Federal document productions and that was the priority and now that it is over we can address the state legislature,” said Senior Advisor Rich Azzopardi. “That said, we were working simultaneously to complete the audit of information they were asking for.”