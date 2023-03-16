TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received a handful of questions regarding the closed Friendly’s at the intersection of Erie Blvd E and Bridge Street in the Town of DeWitt.

The viewers wanted to know what’s next for the restaurant that closed in 2019.

According to the Town of Dewitt’s Planning and Zoning Department, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill has been approved for this location.

The plan calls for the former Friendly’s to be renovated into a two-tenant building. During the Town’s planning approval process, the developer proposed having a gym as the second tenant. However, the Planning and Zoning Department believed the gym is no longer in the running to be the second tenant.

Rachel’s Grill is based in Western New York, with several locations in the state. It dishes out pita wraps and bowls.

On the company’s website, it shows two locations are “coming soon” to the Syracuse location: DeWitt and Fairmount.

The Town of DeWitt did not have a start date for construction.

The Your Stories Team has reached out to Rachel’s for more information. We will pass along any updates when we hear back.