SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new marketing campaign coming to the Capital Region. NEWS10 in the “Electric City” with the latest on the buzz there.

A number of state and local officials gathering at Proctors for the announcement of “New Schenectady.”

“It’s an initiative to tell them about the rejuvenation of the wonderful city and county and villages and towns we have,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

“We are not doing enough to tell the world that we are a new and we are a better city, and this is a place that we need we need to share that information with the world, so that’s how it happened,” said Neil Golub, spokesperson for New Schenectady.

Schenectady has played a role in many of the country’s firsts like radio, tv and of course, General Electric that has been here since the 50’s. But, in the last few decades, that electric energy was fading. Now with many city projects in the works, that power seems to be coming back on.

“Over the past 20 years, we have flourished with new growth and new development,” explains Golub. “80 to 100 new projects a year; when you think about it it’s enormous.”

Schenectady Mayor, Gary McCarthy, touts housing projects among numerous other improvements.

“The Northside Village conversion of Gates Village; that’s a 120-million-dollar project to provide affordable housing,” said McCarthy.

Whereas, most of the people NEWS10 talked to said they were in favor, some folks still had lingering concerns.

“The housing. I mean that’s a huge problem in Schenectady, right now. I think we should really just focus on that instead of trying to just change it all,” said resident Sydney McCormack.

“They’ve built up a lot over the years, you know. So, I can see that. And I see there’s a lot of things, more things to do in the city,” said area resident Tyrone Bradley.

Todd Garofano, Executive Director of Discover Schenectady, says the campaign will benefit the city.

“It drives tourism in the tourism sector, creates sales tax revenue, creates tax revenue, and all that gets put back into the fold,” said Garofano.

This year, the campaign will focus on the immediate Capital Region area. Next year, the plan is to cover up to a three-and half-hour distance away.