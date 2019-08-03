New state law aims to protect trafficking, abuse & stalking victims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the $175.5 billion state budget during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol Sunday, March, 31, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

A new state law signed into law by Governor Cuomo Thursday is meant to help victims of human trafficking, sexual and domestic abuse, and stalking by better protecting their privacy.

The law allows victims of those offenses to keep their addresses hidden from public view. They would get this protection by participating in the Department of State’s Address Confidentiality Program, in which the state provides a victim a substitute address to use instead of a real one.

For people who have been stalked, abused, or trafficked, this law provides some relief.

“In talking with some of our clients, it actually did come up. You know, they were very tearful about it because they live in fear, and a lot of it is fear of being found, a perpetrator discovering where they’re at. One said that they sometimes wish they could just be invisible,” said Julie Palmer, Executive Director of PATH Enrichment Center.

At PATH, which stands for “people against trafficking humans,” folks like Palmer are acutely aware of how overwhelming fear of being found can be. Scrubbing an address, she said, can give a victim peace of mind.

“I think to our clients, it makes a difference. I think it more has to do with their mental capacity of feeling and believing they are safe,” Palmer said.

But how effective is a law like this in the digital age, when so much about a person can be found online? It doesn’t prevent other ways stalkers or traffickers find their victims. Sometimes, a controlling person tracks a victim’s phone’s GPS or keeps an eye on their social media activity.

“I think moving forward it would be effective, you know, if somebody is moved into a new location, and the Department of State works at giving them a different address, that would be super effective,” Palmer said. “I think that for past situations, that would be difficult, and perpetrators do find.”

Dr. Steven MacMartin is a former special agent with Homeland Security and an associate professor at Medaille College. He thinks the state law is a step forward in protecting victims, but did identify potential weaknesses.

“It’s the rest of that digital footprint; it’s the other things that are out there that a violator is going to seek to take advantage of,” Dr. MacMartin said.

And with a substitute address, MacMartin imagines a victim’s real address exists somewhere in order to forward that person mail. He sees the possibility of a bad guy leaking that information.

“Every additional link in the chain adds a weakness,” MacMartin said.

Still he said, protecting victims’ addresses is a step in the right direction, and Palmer said it’s a step toward freedom easing fear.