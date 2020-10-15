New study shows the impact of camp experiences on youth development

(NEWS10) — A new study from the American Camp Association is examining the lasting effects of camp experiences on youth development. Called the 5-Year Youth Impact Study, it was conducted with the help of nearly 80 ACA accredited camps.

The American Camp Association is a community of camp professionals who for more than 100 years have joined together to ensure the quality of camp programs.

The ACA conducted its first national study more than a decade ago to identify what kids learn from camp experiences. Now, they’ve deepened their understanding with this latest study.

The 5-Year Youth Impact Study has three major components, one focused on youth, one on staff, and one that explores leadership development. It was conducted by an external research team under the direction of an all-volunteer Research Advisory Committee.

Yearly summer camps are one of the primary foundations for child development, according to the study by Dr. Laurie Browne with the ACA. Of the benefits, it highlights that camps give kids space to cultivate long-term life skills that help them grow into strong, leading individuals.

A few of the major benefits surveyed include: emotional regulation, affinity for nature, increased problem-solving and decision-making skills, and appreciating differences in others.

To read the full study and to check out supplemental resources, visit their website.

