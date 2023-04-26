WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County 4-H is getting an extra arrow in the quiver of one of its education programs. The chapter’s youth archery program is getting a boost from a national organization.

Pennsylvania-based Lancaster Archery Foundation named Warren County 4-H’s archery program as the recipient of a grant to help the targets stay busy. Warren County 4-H runs archery programs spanning 8 weeks, open to all new and current 4-H members ages 8 and up. The group said on Facebook that the Lancaster Archery grant has allowed for the purchase of new targets from 3D archery.

“Warren County 4-H educators are especially excited at the opportunity to expand the 3-D target shoots and field archery. Using 3-D targets will allow youth to prepare for archery competitions as well as cultivate an appreciation for the sport of hunting,” the organization said.

Some of the county’s 4-H archery programs are drawing to a close, with more to come. Postings for summer archery programs are expected to be posted in the coming weeks. Summer programs will focus on field archery, as well as 3D archery.

The Lancaster Archery Foundation supports archery programs nationwide. A large goal for the organization is to enable programs to enter into the world of competitive archery.

Those looking to sign up their children for archery or other Warren County 4-H programs, or who have questions, can reach out to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County. The extension can be reached by phone at (518) 623-3291, or email at mlb222@cornell.edu.