WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite colder weather returning early this week, hiking season is upon the North Country. If you’re visiting a trail in the Warren County area this year and see a downed tree, washed-out section or anything else out-of-sorts, a new online tool can help you let the right people know.

The new Warren County Trail Reporter service is a tool for area hikers who want to report someone amiss on a trail. The form includes spaces for trail names, times, dates and mile markers from where observations were made. Hikers can upload photos, choose issue categories and describe the problem at length.

“With so many miles of trails and limited staff time, it is incredibly helpful when trail users let us know of issues they come across,” said Michael Horn, Executive Director of the Lake George Land Conservancy. “This tool from Warren County allows trail users to easily report issues along with location and photos that will allow trail managers to respond more effectively.”

Between the Adirondacks and those south of the park, trails in Warren County are managed by a wide variety of organizations. Forms submitted through the Trail Reporter portal will be directed automatically to the proper management of the trail in question.

“The Town of Queensbury has developed an extensive network of trails, used by thousands of our greater local community residents and visitors; trails for family hiking and biking and trails for mountain bikers of all skill levels. Even though we have regular maintenance schedules for our trails, we would still appreciate the use of an additional public alert system because safe trails are a priority for us,” said Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough.

The website was developed by Warren County Planning & Community Development. The group has previously created the Warren County Rec Mapper, along with websites for the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor and the First Wilderness Letterboxing Trail.