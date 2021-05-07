New trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ released as Buffalo becomes a film destination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trailer for the highly anticipated A Quiet Place Part II was released Thursday.

The trailer was released Thursday and the movie is expected to be showing in local theaters on May 28. The release date was delayed because of the pandemic.

When you grab your popcorn and sit down to watch the movie, you might notice a few familiar Western New York places.

Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark told us, “I think viewers should keep their eye out for Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, certainly the village of Akron and the village of Olcott. Barcelona Harbor in Chautauqua County was another place.”

Clark says there are several productions taking place in the area right now, some big and some small.

He mentions that Paramount Pictures is in the area shooting a movie right now, but the details for that one are still not available.

“They’ll be wrapping very soon, I think they’ve got all their casting requirements out of the way. They’ll be wrapping within a week or so. And, we’ve got others right behind them ready to go. It’s funny how western new york has really become a movie destination, the Hollywood of the east as they say,” added Clark.