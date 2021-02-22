Author Deborah Douglas discusses new travel book on the US Civil Rights Trail, offering vivid glimpse into Black history

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new travel guide offers more than just landmark-hopping but rather a lasting civics lesson on Black America’s fight for equality and justice.

“U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Travelers’ Guide to the People, Places and Events that made the Movement” (Moon Travel, 2021) by Deborah D. Douglas offers practical tools, expert insight and flexible itineraries for those wishing to explore the Civil Rights Trail.

An award-winning journalist and professor, Douglas’ travel book delves into the people, places and events that highlight the ways in which African Americans have shaped our country and celebrates triumph over adversity.

From practical tools like maps, full-color photos, recommendations on where to eat and even a music playlist, Douglas also provides insight and a compelling narrative.

Douglas’ care for ethical travel involves utmost respect for the business owners and residents along the trail that spans over 14 states. Thoughtfully curated recommendations for Black-owned businesses and thought-provoking passages on the future create an eye-opening experience beyond the tangible into the spiritual.