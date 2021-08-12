New triathlon camp to get Lake George trained and ready for September festival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sept. 4-5, Lake George is welcoming runners, bikers and swimmers to its shores for the Lake George Triathlon Festival.

The exciting prospect means a lot of training for athletes to do to get ready, and the village is hosting a brand-new series of training camps to get them prepared.

The first annual Lake George Tri-Camp is set for Aug. 20-22. Those who register will work with coaches, learn the courses ahead of time, and receive a video gate analysis.

The camp is hosted by Saugerties-based fitness organization Alpha Win.

The full three-day schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 20 4-5 p.m.: Optional “shake-out” run at Lake George Battlefield Park, for campers to prepare for the weekend. Includes free gifts.

Saturday, Aug. 21 8 a.m.: Swim around Green Island, starting at 16 North Island Drive in Bolton Landing. Campers can swim up to 1.9 miles, 100 meters. 2 p.m.: Run with world-class local runner at Lake George Battlefield State Campground. 6 p.m.: Campers are provided dinner at Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Landing. 7 p.m.: Gate analysis and film review will be made available to participants.

Sunday, Aug. 22 9 a.m.: 2-hour bike training with training tips, starting at Lake George Battlefield Park. Post-ride camp wrap-up.



The triathlon itself includes three different lengths, including Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, and Alpha 70.3.

Alpha Sprint 750 meter swim 12.4 mile bike ride 3.1 mile run

Alpha Olympic 1,500 meter swim 24.8 mile bike ride 6.2 mile run

Alpha 70.3 1.2 mile swim 56 mile bike ride 13.1 mile run



Registration can be found online, and closes Sept. 1.