New vaccination site to open at Crossgates Mall in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the New York State-run vaccination site at SUNY Albany will move to Crossgates Mall beginning April 16. The new site will be located in the space previously occupied by Lord & Taylor.

Those who have existing appointments at the former SUNY Albany location will receive an email or text update with information about the move. All existing appointment dates and times will stay the same. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility at SUNY Albany is unaffected by the move and will remain in place.

“Our mass vaccination sites have enabled us to make significant progress in getting shots into people’s arms, and in order to expand our capacity and maximize our efficiency, we are relocating the SUNY Albany vaccination site to the Crossgates mall,” Governor Cuomo said. “SUNY Albany has been an invaluable partner for us as we work around the clock to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible. I remind Albany area residents that our fight with COVID is still far from over. The vaccine works, but only if we all take it, and so I urge everyone who has yet to make an appointment to do so, and return for their second dose as needed.”

To date, the SUNY location has reportedly administered more than 150,000 total shots since opening in January, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 shots per day. The new location at Crossgates can reportedly administer up to three times the number of doses because of its large footprint. Additionally, because the new location is fully indoors, it will be less impacted by weather events.