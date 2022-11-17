NEW YORK (PIX11) — A campaign launched across New York State Wednesday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing.

Upper Manhattan Assemblyman Al Taylor attended a rally outside of the Edgecombe Correctional Facility. “I think if you do the crime you should do the time, but let’s have some humanity in this process,” Taylor said.

The campaign, led by the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Community Alternatives, advocates for the passage of bills in Albany that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow for judges to review sentences that may be considered excessive and allow for people in prison to earn reductions to their sentences.

When PIX11 News asked Gov. Kathy Hochul if sentencing reform will be on her agenda once lawmakers convene in January, she responded, “Criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the legislature when we regroup again.”