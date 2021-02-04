Major construction projects completed in the Southern Tier, Western NY

(WETM) – Fifteen bridges along major transit corridors in the Southern Tier have undergone $33 million worth of replacement or rehabilitation, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“New York continues to lead the nation in investing in safe, resilient and reliable infrastructure that meets the demands of a 21st Century economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “Replacing and repairing these bridges in the Southern Tier and Western New York will help keep our economic recovery on track, while improving mobility and quality of life in these communities for years to come.”

The following work has been completed as part of the projects:

Deck Replacement on the County Route 56 Bridge over Interstate 86, Town of Chemung, Chemung County

Deck Replacements on the County Route 20 Bridge and the County Route 2 Bridge over Interstate 86 East, Town of Angelica, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 248 Bridge over Wileyville Creek (also known as Spring Mill Creek), Town of Independence, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 417 Bridge over Root Creek, Town of Bolivar, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 367 Bridge over Bentley Creek, Village of Wellsburg, Chemung County

Replacement of the State Route 226 Bridge over Howell Creek, Town of Tyrone, Schuyler County

Replacement of the Interstate 86 Bridge over a tributary to the Cohocton River, Town of Bath, Steuben County.

Replacement of the State Route 8 Bridge over Beaver Creek in the Town of Columbus, Chenango County

Replacement of two Bridges carrying State Route 41 over Cornell Creek and Wilkins Brook. Towns of Afton and Coventry, Chenango County

Rehabilitation of the State Route 394 Bridge over Western NY & PA Railroad, Lake Erie Railroad and Conewango Creek, Town of Poland, Chautauqua County

Rehabilitation of four US Route 219 bridges over South Abbott and Newton Roads, northbound and southbound, in the town of Orchard Park, Erie County.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the State of New York has made it a priority to modernize our infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century and help keep New Yorkers safe and connected. These projects in the Southern Tier and Western New York demonstrate the Department of Transportation’s commitment to that mission, working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to build a more resilient transportation network that meets the needs of all New Yorkers.”

Senator Tom O’Mara said, “State investments in bridges, roads and culverts across our region are critical to the quality and strength of local communities, economies and environments. It must remain one of New York’s highest priorities moving forward in the overall rebuilding and restoration challenges facing the Southern Tier and regions across this state.

Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend said, “The completion of these projects will sustain I-86 access and river crossings across the southern tier. Our roads, bridges and highways are essential lifelines for our residents, small businesses and agriculture. Investment in our local roads and bridges ensures a stronger and more vibrant local and state economy. I am thankful for Governor Cuomo’s current investment in our region. I welcome and encourage the state to continue funding our local roads, bridges and culverts.”

Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano said, “Thank you to the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to Western New York and the Southern Tier regional motorists who are dependent upon a safe and reliable local transportation infrastructure every day. Completing the rehabilitation and replacement of these 13 critical bridge projects in our region and the Southern Tier is great news for the numerous daily commuters, first responders and all who travel our highways.”