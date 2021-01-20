New York Attorney General roasts Trump administration over pardons

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, responded to President Trump’s final round of pardons and commutations.

President Donald Trump started his administration with unethical behavior and he will end it no differently. The 143 pardons and commutations, issued in the twilight hours of the Trump Administration, perfectly sum up what this lame-duck president has always been about: favoritism towards those who show absolute loyalty to Donald Trump. At noon today, the Trump presidency and this national nightmare will finally be over. In a matter of hours, the rule of law will be restored and our nation will begin to heal from four years of abuse, corruption, and hate. We are all counting down the minutes.

In his final hours as president, Donald Trump used his authority to issue 143 pardons and commutations.

