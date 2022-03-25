(WSYR-TV) — The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Friday that all live fowl shows and exhibitions in the state will be indefinitely banned to help prevent the spread of the avian flu.

They also shared that the current outbreak has impacted 17 states thus far and is rapidly expanding nationwide. States that have also taken steps to ban poultry exhibitions include Arkansas, Iowa and Georgia.

The ban will remain in effect indefinitely as the department monitors the avian flu and plans to reassess the situation in late May. If needed, the ban could be extended through the summer fair season.

“Avian influenza is a very serious threat to all poultry and breeds of fowl, and is continuing to spread in the United States. By banning fowl shows and exhibitions in New York until further notice, we are taking a commonsense step to limit the co-mingling of birds to slow the spread of this disease,” Department Commissioner Ball said.

The department is reminding all poultry farmers to increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also share that recent avian flu detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No cases of the virus have been detected in humans in the country.

If you are a farmer and have sick birds, unexplained high numbers of bird deaths or see a sudden drop in egg production, you are asked to contact the department’s Division of Animal Industry at 518-457-3502.