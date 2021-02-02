New York boosts nutrition assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a 15% boost when their regular monthly food benefits are issued, as part of an increase that will continue through June. In addition, households not already receiving the maximum allowable benefits will receive a supplemental allotment later this month to bring them to this level for February.

“There is no denying the economic struggles so many New Yorkers are experiencing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Hein, commissioner of OTDA, which administers SNAP in New York State. “These additional food benefits will help millions of New Yorkers to put food on the table and provide a welcome economic stimulus to local retailers throughout the state.”

Additionally, about half of all households receiving SNAP in New York will receive the emergency benefits for February. These added food benefits are distributed to those households that do not normally receive the maximum allowable benefit per month, which is now $234 for an individual and $782 for a family of four. The emergency assistance supplement will be distributed during the second week of February and continue through the end of the month.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.

Last spring, OTDA submitted a plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide emergency supplemental payments to any SNAP household getting less than the maximum monthly benefit. Since that time, more than $1.1 billion in additional benefits have been distributed.

As of November, there were over 2.7 million SNAP recipients throughout the state, a 5.7% increase from November 2019.