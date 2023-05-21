TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite Onondaga County’s emergency order, New York City is sending its first bus of migrants to Central New York in the days ahead, the Town of Salina supervisor Nick Paro tells NewsChannel 9.

Paro says he was informed by the New York City Mayor’s Office that a bus filled with people who illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border, were bused from Texas to New York City, will now be transported to Onondaga County.

The intended location is the Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road.

The call came from Chris Ellis, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ State Legislative Affairs Director, Paro said.



“I told him of the County Executive’s order and he said he knew about it but that was it,” Paro told NewsChannel 9. “Then, I informed him of my position and that we would be filing a motion against the hotel for a restraining order. He just said ‘ok.’”

Paro says he’s directed the town attorney to ask a judge for a temporary restraining order, blocking the hotel from accepting the guests.

Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon issued an emergency order intended to ban New York City from using local shelters or hotels for migrants in mass.

McMahon waited before issuing the order, nearly a week after Oneida County, but was triggered by a job posting that appears to show New York City’s intent to use a company that will coordinate migrant services in Syracuse.

Supervisor Paro has also said his town will not be open as temporary shelters.

He writes: the town “intends to fight back against this breach of intermunicipal trust to protect our community from becoming New York City’s dumping ground for their illegal migrant problem.”

In a statement, Paro said: “Salina hotels are not equipped to become shelters, nor have they been vetted or approved by the State to act as such, even on a temporary basis.”

The New York City Mayor’s Office did not respond to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment last week.