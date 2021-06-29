New York communities receive emergency preparedness grants for first responders & cybersecurity

A New York Police Department Bomb Squad vehicle is parked outside the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018, after an explosive device was delivered to CNN’s New York bureau. – Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and to a building housing CNN’s New York bureau less than 24 hours apart and less than two weeks before key US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States, which goes to the polls on November 6 in elections seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – Communities across New York State are receiving grant funding to enhance their emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The funding supports training and equipment for first responders, including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams. The $7.4 million in funding supports New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams.

Funds will also help protect and secure critical infrastructure and enhance local governments’ cybersecurity capabilities.

“Public safety is our top priority in New York and this funding allows cities, towns, villages and counties to enhance their emergency preparedness capabilities so they can protect New Yorkers from a variety of threats,” Governor Cuomo said. “First responders need high quality resources to do their jobs to the best of their abilities and this funding will ensure they can acquire them. We owe infinite thanks to these teams and anticipate these grants streamlining the work they do to serve our communities.”

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs, having previously distributed approximately $81.9 million through the State Homeland Security Program.

Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state’s 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $23.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York bomb squads over 14 consecutive years.

Grantees: 12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient Region Funding Amount Chautauqua County Western NY $75,000 Village of Endicott Southern Tier $100,000 Erie County Western NY $150,000 Monroe County Western NY $112,500 Nassau County Long Island $209,091 NYPD NYC/Metro $418,182 Onondaga County Central NY $100,000 City of Rochester Western NY $112,500 Rockland County Hudson Valley $104,545 City of Syracuse Central NY $100,000 Suffolk County Long Island $209,091 Westchester County NYC/Metro $309,091 Total $2,000,000

Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program: This program serves as a resource for 18 regional hazmat teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance hazmat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update hazmat response plans.

Grantees: 18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners) Region Funding Amount Albany County (Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady) Capital District $150,000 Broome County (Chenango, Delaware, Otsego) Southern Tier $108,000 Cayuga County (Cortland, Tompkins) Southern Tier $72,000 Chautauqua County (Allegany, Cattaraugus) Western NY $94,000 Columbia County (Greene) Capital District $46,000 Erie County (Niagara) Western NY $172,000 Essex County (Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton. St. Lawrence, Warren, Washington) North Country $182,000 Genesee County (Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming) Western NY $196,000 Jefferson County (Lewis) North County $52,000 Nassau County Long Island $94,000 Oneida County (Herkimer) Central NY $64,000 Onondaga County (Madison, Oswego) Central NY $110,000 Orange County (Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster) Hudson Valley $142,000 Schoharie County (Fulton, Montgomery) Capital District $68,000 Schuyler County (Chemung, Steuben, Tioga) Western NY $106,000 Seneca County (Ontario, Wayne, Yates) Western NY $110,000 Suffolk County Long Island $102,000 Westchester County (Dutchess, Putnam) NYC/Metro $132,000 Total $2,000,000

Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program: Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrol aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities. Explosive detection canine teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites. In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device incidents.

Grantees: 27 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity (11 new team projects; 16 sustainment projects).

Sub-Recipient Region Funding Amount Albany County Capital District $15,000 City of Albany Capital District $15,000 City of Binghamton Southern Tier $50,000 Chautauqua County Western NY $15,000 Town of Greenburgh NYC/Metro $49,537 Monroe County Western NY $15,000 NYPD NYC/Metro $50,000 NYPD NYC/Metro $15,000 Niagara County Western NY $15,000 Onondaga County Central NY $50,000 Onondaga County Central NY $15,000 Orange County Hudson Valley $6,000 City of Peekskill NYC/Metro $15,000 City of Poughkeepsie Hudson Valley $15,000 Putnam County Hudson Valley $20,000 Rockland County NYC/Metro $15,000 Town of Saugerties Hudson Valley $15,000 City of Schenectady Capital District $15,000 Suffolk County Long Island $15,000 Tompkins County Central NY $49,500 City of Troy Capital District $50,000 City of Troy Capital District $14,950 Town of Warwick Hudson Valley $50,000 Westchester County NYC/Metro $50,000 City of White Plains NYC/Metro $15,000 Town of Woodbury Hudson Valley $50,000 City of Yonkers NYC/Metro $50,000 Total $749,987

Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program: This program focuses on the enhancement of technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. These emergency responders respond to incidents involving structural collapse, trench rescue, confined space, and rope rescue situations, as well as other emergencies.

Grantees: 5 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners) Region Funding Amount Erie County (Cattaraugus County) Western NY $150,000 FDNY NYC/Metro $74,035 Monroe County (Genesee County) Western NY $133,559 Nassau County Long Island $75,000 Onondaga County Central NY $75,000 Total $507,594

Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responder’s efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government owned critical infrastructure sites.

Grantees: 16 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient Region Funding Amount City of Albany Capital Region $50,000 Town of Carmel Hudson Valley $50,000 Town of Eastchester NYC/Metro $50,000 Erie County Western NY $50,000 Village of Freeport Long Island $50,000 Village of Hempstead Long Island $50,000 Village of Mamaroneck NYC/Metro $47,000 Town of Monroe Hudson Valley $27,800 Niagara County Western NY $50,000 City of Oneida Central NY $50,000 City of Syracuse Central NY $50,000 Town of Tonawanda Western NY $39,150 City of White Plains NYC/Metro $50,000 City of White Plains NYC/Metro $50,000 Village of Woodbury Hudson Valley $50,000 City of Yonkers NYC/Metro $49,986 Total: $763,936

Cyber Security Grant Program: This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns, and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps that have been identified through a risk assessment methodology.

Grantees: 32 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient Region Funding Amount Albany County Capital District $43,674 City of Albany Capital District $50,000 Village of Brockport Western NY $29,800 Chautauqua County Western NY $50,000 Clinton County North Country $49,925 Cortland County Central NY $50,000 Dobbs Ferry Police Department NYC/Metro $8,321 Dutchess County Hudson Valley $50,000 Village of East Hampton Long Island $50,000 Franklin County North Country $50,000 Fulton County Capital District $50,000 Town of Geddes Central NY $50,000 Genesee County Western NY $50,000 Village of Hempstead Long Island $50,000 Herkimer County Central NY $47,675 Village of Lynbrook Long Island $15,585 Monroe County Western NY $50,000 Nassau County Long Island $50,000 Niagara County Western NY $50,000 Town of North Greenbush Capital District $50,000 Oswego County Central NY $50,000 Village of Port Chester NYC/Metro $44,000 Putnam County NYC/Metro $18,000 Schenectady County Capital District $47,350 Seneca County Western NY $11,757 Steuben County Western NY $50,000 Suffolk County Long Island $50,000 City of Troy Capital District $50,000 Warren County North Country $49,500 Washington County Capital District $50,000 Westchester County NYC/Metro $50,000 Yates County Western NY $50,000 Total $1,415,587

“New Yorkers rely on the state’s public safety professionals in an emergency, and these funds will help ensure these preparedness capabilities have the funding and resources needed to protect our citizens,” said Patrick A. Murphy, Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “The Division will continue to support these vital teams and capabilities so they can continue protecting New Yorkers.”