New York coronavirus number stay low as governor marks $30M for contact tracing and flu shots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office released an update on coronavirus figures and funding programs on Thursday. The state has hit a new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubations.

Intubations have dropped to 72, there are only 142 patients in intensive care, and a total of 586 are hospitalized, representing new lows dating back to March 15, 16, and 17, respectively. According to the governor, almost 98.94% of the over 73,000 coronavirus tests administered in New York on Wednesday were positive.

“While yesterday’s numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent,” Cuomo says. “With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance, and be New York Tough.”

Thirteen new names were also added to the state’s death toll.

Also on Thursday, Cuomo announced that over $30 million had been earmarked for enhanced contact tracing ahead of the incoming flu season. Most of the funds will be granted to counties to increase health department staffing capacity for better detection, surveillance, and prevention of COVID-19. An additional $2 million will go toward increasing availability and access to flu shots.

Awards are based on a formula incorporation population count and percentage of cases per county:

Population Total Funding Albany 307,117 $830,466 Columbia 59,916 $266,867 Fulton 53,591 $258,681 Greene 47,491 $260,615 Montgomery 49,455 $253,643 Rensselaer 159,442 $420,915 Saratoga 230,163 $520,735 Schenectady 155,350 $429,731 Schoharie 31,097 $202,114 Washington 61,197 $260,345 Warren 64,265 $261,379

“New Yorkers have worked hard over the past several months, through these difficult times, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Howard Zucker, heads of the health department.”With the possibility of COVID-19 cases resurging in the fall and winter, I encourage everyone stay healthy by getting a flu shot this year.”

