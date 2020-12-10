New York couple arrested for animal cruelty, 11 animals seized

COEYMANS N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany county sheriff’s office reported the arrest of a Coeymans couple. The couple was arrested on animal cruelty charges.



DAVID J. ENBERG and TINA M. YERDEN

Tina Yerden and David Enberg reportedly had multiple dogs in cages, some of which were two to a cage and animal feces on the floor all throughout the inside of the house. According to police, when they entered the home they found a strong odor of feces and urine.

After an evaluation from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society the animals were seized. The animals seized include 9 dogs, 2 rabbits, 4 chickens, 1 duck, 1 cat, 2 bearded dragons, and 1 tarantula.

Investigators became aware of the animal cruelty after assisting the fire department at the home on Monday the Seventh.