NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Friday, March 18, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.76%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 2,089 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday is 978, a decrease of 31. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 4.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths reported since Thursday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,024.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,285,153
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,891
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,671
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONTuesday, March 15, 2022Wednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022
Capital Region8.979.569.05
Central New York22.0026.2124.91
Finger Lakes6.997.777.24
Long Island7.176.897.20
Mid-Hudson8.038.508.56
Mohawk Valley11.6013.0712.63
New York City10.1810.1510.38
North Country15.4816.5716.26
Southern Tier12.7513.2511.96
Western New York6.827.107.23
Statewide9.6910.0310.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, March 15, 2022Wednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022
Capital Region2.27%2.36%2.47%
Central New York5.21%5.69%5.65%
Finger Lakes2.09%2.20%2.19%
Long Island1.69%1.67%1.78%
Mid-Hudson1.64%1.80%1.94%
Mohawk Valley2.70%2.75%3.02%
New York City1.28%1.28%1.33%
North Country3.34%3.49%3.54%
Southern Tier2.32%2.32%2.23%
Western New York1.79%1.82%1.85%
Statewide1.65%1.71%1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, March 15, 2022Wednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022
Bronx0.70%0.71%0.76%
Kings1.34%1.35%1.37%
New York1.73%1.72%1.81%
Queens1.05%1.08%1.14%
Richmond1.18%1.07%1.09%

As of Thursday, March 17, 2,089 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,935,921. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,41534
Allegany8,8693
Broome44,73721
Cattaraugus15,3288
Cayuga15,85424
Chautauqua23,4439
Chemung21,1419
Chenango9,2103
Clinton16,53120
Columbia9,9645
Cortland10,3967
Delaware7,6162
Dutchess63,53031
Erie206,95495
Essex5,54813
Franklin9,30016
Fulton12,44311
Genesee13,5846
Greene8,5065
Hamilton852
Herkimer13,63514
Jefferson19,81811
Lewis6,118
Livingston11,5458
Madison12,85611
Monroe150,12263
Montgomery11,7636
Nassau400,265158
Niagara47,49118
NYC2,285,531802
Oneida52,60537
Onondaga109,206118
Ontario19,6719
Orange105,87040
Orleans8,5511
Oswego25,40929
Otsego9,7568
Putnam23,4163
Rensselaer31,0797
Rockland91,62929
Saratoga45,60929
Schenectady32,58723
Schoharie4,9516
Schuyler3,4072
Seneca5,8306
St. Lawrence20,85520
Steuben19,71819
Suffolk424,214105
Sullivan18,2764
Tioga10,5966
Tompkins17,88330
Ulster31,11416
Warren13,4136
Washington11,96112
Wayne17,0397
Westchester248,324101
Wyoming8,2513
Yates3,336

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region543666.7%1833.3%
Central New York553258.2%2341.8%
Finger Lakes1435035.0%9365.0%
Long Island1506140.7%8959.3%
Mid-Hudson822732.9%5567.1%
Mohawk Valley261246.2%1453.8%
New York City32212237.9%20062.1%
North Country371232.4%2567.6%
Southern Tier411639.0%2561.0%
Western New York683652.9%3247.1%
Statewide97840441.3%57458.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, March 17, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,024. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Broome1
Erie1
Kings3
Monroe1
Nassau1
New York2
Queens2
Richmond1
Suffolk2
Tompkins1
Westchester1