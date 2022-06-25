There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,482. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,272,805

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 14,939

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 85,621

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.7%

REGION Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Thursday, June 23, 2022 Capital Region 13.94 14.23 14.21 Central New York 9.71 9.67 9.91 Finger Lakes 7.93 7.77 13.16 Long Island 30.40 31.06 31.37 Mid-Hudson 22.94 23.11 23.64 Mohawk Valley 11.16 11.69 12.01 New York City 31.37 31.59 32.36 North Country 10.67 10.40 10.13 Southern Tier 10.22 10.11 11.35 Western New York 8.41 9.01 9.79 Statewide 23.70 23.97 24.84

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**: 

Region Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Thursday, June 23, 2022 Capital Region 6.20% 6.36% 6.35% Central New York 4.15% 4.22% 4.53% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.39% 5.97% Long Island 7.81% 7.91% 7.69% Mid-Hudson 5.29% 4.48% 4.18% Mohawk Valley 4.80% 5.09% 5.16% New York City 4.41% 4.12% 4.12% North Country 4.93% 4.75% 4.77% Southern Tier 3.92% 4.12% 4.46% Western New York 5.55% 6.03% 6.07% Statewide 4.95% 4.68% 4.68%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **: 

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Thursday, June 23, 2022 Bronx 3.98% 4.07% 4.12% Kings 3.14% 2.58% 2.54% New York 5.81% 6.21% 6.27% Queens 5.75% 6.04% 6.04% Richmond 5.17% 5.06% 5.07%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, June 23, 6,375 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,536,276. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 67,225 50 Allegany 9,604 24 Broome 50,902 26 Cattaraugus 16,817 7 Cayuga 17,794 6 Chautauqua 25,793 16 Chemung 23,372 11 Chenango 10,242 – Clinton 19,073 10 Columbia 11,473 4 Cortland 11,653 2 Delaware 8,728 4 Dutchess 70,801 85 Erie 236,945 127 Essex 6,499 6 Franklin 10,448 5 Fulton 14,050 7 Genesee 14,867 15 Greene 9,488 7 Hamilton 947 – Herkimer 15,319 2 Jefferson 22,424 14 Lewis 6,588 1 Livingston 12,766 47 Madison 14,727 5 Monroe 169,830 366 Montgomery 13,031 7 Nassau 452,696 572 Niagara 53,134 22 NYC 2,547,327 3,377 Oneida 60,355 30 Onondaga 125,079 77 Ontario 22,481 85 Orange 116,550 114 Orleans 9,413 17 Oswego 29,599 18 Otsego 11,301 12 Putnam 26,345 28 Rensselaer 35,885 23 Rockland 100,551 96 Saratoga 52,804 35 Schenectady 37,561 31 Schoharie 5,574 2 Schuyler 3,872 – Seneca 6,582 3 St. Lawrence 23,147 8 Steuben 22,102 36 Suffolk 469,756 495 Sullivan 20,306 20 Tioga 12,157 5 Tompkins 22,545 25 Ulster 35,768 27 Warren 15,745 14 Washington 13,558 2 Wayne 19,084 29 Westchester 280,756 309 Wyoming 8,994 4 Yates 3,843 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 104 64 61.5% 40 38.5% Central New York 48 29 60.4% 19 39.6% Finger Lakes 185 44 23.8% 141 76.2% Long Island 330 148 44.8% 182 55.2% Mid-Hudson 189 77 40.7% 112 59.3% Mohawk Valley 20 7 35.0% 13 65.0% New York City 784 324 41.3% 460 58.7% North Country 37 24 64.9% 13 35.1% Southern Tier 46 14 30.4% 32 69.6% Western New York 81 31 38.3% 50 61.7% Statewide 1,824 762 41.8% 1,062 58.2%

As of Thursday, June 23, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,482. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 