ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 21, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.97%, according to officials. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 8,096 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,654, an increase of 16. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 24 deaths reported.
According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,878. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,556 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.
Officials said this daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location. In addition to hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and in other settings.
Thursday’s data is below:
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|20.42
|20.90
|22.31
|Central New York
|15.75
|15.55
|16.14
|Finger Lakes
|12.68
|12.72
|13.03
|Long Island
|41.31
|43.85
|43.64
|Mid-Hudson
|29.75
|32.15
|31.84
|Mohawk Valley
|14.69
|14.66
|14.69
|New York City
|49.07
|51.84
|49.86
|North Country
|15.99
|16.03
|15.31
|Southern Tier
|14.40
|14.83
|15.12
|Western New York
|15.38
|16.16
|15.59
|Statewide
|35.43
|37.36
|36.52
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|9.46%
|9.76%
|10.29%
|Central New York
|7.02%
|7.18%
|7.62%
|Finger Lakes
|6.87%
|6.87%
|7.03%
|Long Island
|10.07%
|10.35%
|10.54%
|Mid-Hudson
|9.19%
|9.38%
|9.62%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.50%
|8.56%
|8.73%
|New York City
|8.82%
|9.02%
|8.98%
|North Country
|8.70%
|9.03%
|9.09%
|Southern Tier
|6.64%
|6.85%
|6.80%
|Western New York
|10.39%
|10.90%
|10.46%
|Statewide
|8.93%
|9.15%
|9.19%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Bronx
|8.84%
|8.94%
|8.96%
|Kings
|8.48%
|8.80%
|8.64%
|New York
|7.73%
|7.80%
|7.86%
|Queens
|10.33%
|10.58%
|10.52%
|Richmond
|8.68%
|8.76%
|8.74%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
As of Thursday, July 20, 8,096 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,706,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|68,752
|126
|Allegany
|9,704
|5
|Broome
|51,526
|30
|Cattaraugus
|17,031
|8
|Cayuga
|18,013
|13
|Chautauqua
|26,157
|18
|Chemung
|23,628
|11
|Chenango
|10,365
|5
|Clinton
|19,483
|19
|Columbia
|11,771
|21
|Cortland
|11,777
|10
|Delaware
|8,889
|7
|Dutchess
|72,741
|104
|Erie
|240,473
|165
|Essex
|6,662
|11
|Franklin
|10,614
|13
|Fulton
|14,253
|9
|Genesee
|14,984
|7
|Greene
|9,665
|14
|Hamilton
|968
|–
|Herkimer
|15,501
|8
|Jefferson
|22,818
|16
|Lewis
|6,632
|–
|Livingston
|12,897
|14
|Madison
|14,896
|10
|Monroe
|172,080
|118
|Montgomery
|13,227
|17
|Nassau
|468,799
|753
|Niagara
|53,813
|31
|NYC
|2,646,787
|4,445
|Oneida
|61,050
|28
|Onondaga
|126,888
|116
|Ontario
|22,828
|26
|Orange
|119,577
|165
|Orleans
|9,502
|5
|Oswego
|29,943
|21
|Otsego
|11,547
|9
|Putnam
|27,087
|36
|Rensselaer
|36,651
|59
|Rockland
|103,184
|112
|Saratoga
|53,927
|63
|Schenectady
|38,349
|79
|Schoharie
|5,691
|3
|Schuyler
|3,917
|4
|Seneca
|6,680
|15
|St. Lawrence
|23,421
|20
|Steuben
|22,412
|22
|Suffolk
|484,147
|736
|Sullivan
|20,774
|24
|Tioga
|12,293
|7
|Tompkins
|23,078
|33
|Ulster
|36,693
|64
|Warren
|16,134
|21
|Washington
|13,758
|10
|Wayne
|19,353
|17
|Westchester
|289,786
|386
|Wyoming
|9,048
|5
|Yates
|3,889
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|98
|65
|66.3%
|33
|33.7%
|Central New York
|48
|23
|47.9%
|25
|52.1%
|Finger Lakes
|186
|57
|30.6%
|129
|69.4%
|Long Island
|504
|227
|45.0%
|277
|55.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|305
|126
|41.3%
|179
|58.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|16
|51.6%
|15
|48.4%
|New York City
|1,293
|542
|41.9%
|751
|58.1%
|North Country
|42
|26
|61.9%
|16
|38.1%
|Southern Tier
|63
|29
|46.0%
|34
|54.0%
|Western New York
|84
|36
|42.9%
|48
|57.1%
|Statewide
|2,654
|1,147
|43.2%
|1,507
|56.8%
As of Thursday, July 20, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,878. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|2
|Nassau
|3
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|4
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Ulster
|2
|Westchester
|2
|Grand Total
|24