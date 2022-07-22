ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 21, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.97%, according to officials. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 8,096 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,654, an increase of 16. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 24 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,878. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,556 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Officials said this daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location. In addition to hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and in other settings.  

Thursday’s data is below: 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Monday, July 18, 2022Tuesday, July 19, 2022Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Capital Region  20.4220.9022.31
Central New York  15.7515.5516.14
Finger Lakes  12.6812.7213.03
Long Island  41.3143.8543.64
Mid-Hudson  29.7532.1531.84
Mohawk Valley  14.6914.6614.69
New York City  49.0751.8449.86
North Country  15.9916.0315.31
Southern Tier  14.4014.8315.12
Western New York  15.3816.1615.59
Statewide  35.4337.3636.52

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionMonday, July 18, 2022Tuesday, July 19, 2022Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Capital Region9.46%9.76%10.29%
Central New York7.02%7.18%7.62%
Finger Lakes6.87%6.87%7.03%
Long Island10.07%10.35%10.54%
Mid-Hudson9.19%9.38%9.62%
Mohawk Valley8.50%8.56%8.73%
New York City8.82%9.02%8.98%
North Country8.70%9.03%9.09%
Southern Tier6.64%6.85%6.80%
Western New York10.39%10.90%10.46%
Statewide8.93%9.15%9.19%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCMonday, July 18, 2022Tuesday, July 19, 2022Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Bronx8.84%8.94%8.96%
Kings8.48%8.80%8.64%
New York7.73%7.80%7.86%
Queens10.33%10.58%10.52%
Richmond8.68%8.76%8.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

As of Thursday, July 20, 8,096 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,706,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany68,752126
Allegany9,7045
Broome51,52630
Cattaraugus17,0318
Cayuga18,01313
Chautauqua 26,15718
Chemung23,62811
Chenango10,3655
Clinton 19,48319
Columbia11,77121
Cortland11,77710
Delaware8,8897
Dutchess72,741104
Erie240,473165
Essex6,66211
Franklin10,61413
Fulton14,2539
Genesee 14,9847
Greene9,66514
Hamilton968–  
Herkimer15,5018
Jefferson 22,81816
Lewis6,632–  
Livingston12,89714
Madison 14,89610
Monroe172,080118
Montgomery13,22717
Nassau 468,799 753
Niagara 53,81331
NYC2,646,787 4,445
Oneida61,050 28
Onondaga126,888116
Ontario22,82826
Orange119,577165
Orleans9,5025
Oswego29,943 21
Otsego11,5479
Putnam 27,08736
Rensselaer 36,65159
Rockland  103,184112
Saratoga 53,92763
Schenectady  38,34979
Schoharie5,6913
Schuyler3,9174
Seneca6,68015
St. Lawrence   23,42120
Steuben  22,412  22
Suffolk    484,147 736
Sullivan  20,77424
Tioga  12,2937
Tompkins  23,07833
Ulster 36,693                                                            64
Warren16,13421
Washington 13,75810
Wayne 19,35317
Westchester289,786386
Wyoming9,0485
Yates                                                   3,8892

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region986566.3%3333.7%
Central New York482347.9%2552.1%
Finger Lakes1865730.6%12969.4%
Long Island50422745.0%27755.0%
Mid-Hudson30512641.3%17958.7%
Mohawk Valley311651.6%1548.4%
New York City1,29354241.9%75158.1%
North Country422661.9%1638.1%
Southern Tier632946.0%3454.0%
Western New York843642.9%4857.1%
Statewide2,6541,14743.2%1,50756.8%

As of Thursday, July 20, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,878. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie2
Kings2
Nassau3
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens4
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk3
Ulster2
Westchester2
Grand Total24