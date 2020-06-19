New York: Department of Labor releases preliminary May employment numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Labor said Thursday that the private sector of New York’s economy added 137,300 jobs in May as the unemployment rate decreased.

The DOL’s preliminary figures show that state residents filing for unemployment—which does not precisely correspond to state residents who don’t have jobs—decreased by 76,300 in May. The labor force levels grew by 5,700.

According to the figures private sector jobs statewide increased by 2.1% from April to May, and the unemployment rate was 14.5. By comparison, the national rate was 13.3. The unemployment rate in New York City was 18.3, but outside of the city it shrank to 11.9.

The Department of Labor announced figures comparing May 2019 to May 2020. Private sector jobs decreased by 12.8% (over 16 million) over the year nationally, and by 20.2% (1.68 million) in New York. In that comparison, the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area lost 15.9% (58,800) of jobs in the private sector, with Glens Falls dropping by 20.5% (9,100) and Kingston by 16.1% (7,800).

In terms of industry, leisure, hospitality, trade, transportation, utilities, and private sector educational and health services lost the most. All told, those industries lost close to 1.15 million jobs/employees.

LATEST STORIES: