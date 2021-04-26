New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums

WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK – MAY 13: The Cardio Room remains empty at Gold’s Gym Islip on May 13, 2020 in West Islip, New York. Every other machine has started to be taped off in preparation for social distanced exercising when the gyms are reopened. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had the gyms closed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(WETM) – While visiting the New York State Fairgrounds, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an increase in capacity for businesses across the state.

Gyms, fitness centers, and casinos in New York can now have 50% capacity, while outdoor stadiums can now have 33% capacity.

Offices will also now be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

The Governor’s announcement comes the same day that museums and zoos can increase to 50% capacity and movie theaters can now have 33% capacity.

During his visit to the State Fairgrounds on Monday the Governor also announced that the New York State Fair will return this summer with 50% capacity over all 18 days. He said that number is subject to change as the fair gets closer.