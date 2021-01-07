New York jobless up slightly, still more than double from a year ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in New York was up by 4,760 over the the previous week.
That’s down dramatically from more than 399,000 new applicants for jobless benefits back in early April, but is more than double what it was a year ago.
Our charts below show the progression of the jobless claims in New York State and the nation.
