New York landmarks including Niagara Falls to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance tonight

(WIVB) – Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and state landmarks including Niagara Falls will be lit with the colors of the transgender flag- pink, white, and light blue- in memory of transgender people lost to violence.

The landmarks will include:

1WTC;

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge;

The Kosciuszko Bridge;

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building;

The State Education Building;

The Alfred E. Smith State Office Building;

The New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate;

Niagara Falls;

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge;

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct; and

The Albany International Airport Gateway

New York’s Governor’s Offce of employee relations released its first-ever Gender Identity Toolkit to all state agencies, which will serve as a training resource for all state employees.

“Our state is the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement and as we observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and remember those we have lost to violence, we are doubling down on our commitment to protecting and expanding the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a Friday press release. “Transgender and gender non-conforming people still face discrimination every day, making it all the more critical to ensure New York’s state workforce has the tools, resources and understanding necessary to ensure New York always upholds the principles of dignity, respect and inclusivity.”