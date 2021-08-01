New York landmarks to be lit yellow, blue and red in honor of MTV anniversary

September 19, 2020-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit blue today in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ten New York state landmarks will be lit yellow, blue and red on August 1 to honor the 40th anniversary of the MTV Network.

MTV was founded in 1981 in New York City when they launched the first ever music video, “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles. Since then the network branded reality television with “The Real World,” and brought celebrities and culture to Times Square where their studio is located.

The network is also known for various campaigns to encourage viewers to vote such as Rock the Vote, Choose or Lose and Vote Early.

Governor Cuomo announced on Sunday that ten state landmarks will be lit including:

· One World Trade Center

· Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

· Kosciuszko Bridge

· The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

· State Education Building

· Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

· State Fairgrounds – Main Gate

· Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

· Albany International Airport Gateway

· MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group said MTV is proud to represent New York.

“MTV was born on August 1st, 1981 in New York City with the spirit of youth and the energy of the city – to this day, with a reach of more than 1.4 billion people in 180 countries – our global headquarters is still based here; we are New York strong,” McCarthy said. “We are inspired by the artists, dreamers and people of New York and are honored to be recognized by Governor Cuomo. Thank you, Governor, and thank you New York- here’s to another 40 years together.”