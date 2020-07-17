New York launches celebrity-backed “Mask Up America” campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Thursday launched a campaign to promote wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible.

New York partnered with the director of “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker,” Kathryn Bigelow, as well as Jane Rosenthal, a producer of the Tribeca Film Festival, to create the Mask Up Campaign.

A-list celebrities signed on to appear in the campaign, which will release eight 30-second television spots throughout July. Many will be available in English and Spanish, and the first two are already available:

“You Have My Respect,” featuring Morgan Freeman “An Easy Lift,” featuring Jeffrey Wright “Join the Battle” “Come On, America” “For the Love Of” “Face Facts” “It’s Your Shift” “Show Some Love”

Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, and Ellen Pompeo are also slated to lend their voice talent and increase awareness.

