New York law enforcement officers union endorses Donald Trump for President

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York state police union has endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States. The Albany-based New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82, which represents over 3,500 law enforcement officials, endorsed the President on Tuesday.

In a statement, the union claims to recognise President Trump’s “strong and unwavering support for law enforcement at a time when many politicians are either afraid or unwilling to do so,” and when their fellow citizens “vilify” and even “try to harm” them.

The union president goes on to praise Trump’s accomplishments, which it says includes: igniting historic economic growth, negotiating better trade deals and reinvigorating the energy sector.

This isn’t the first time President Trump has attracted endorsements from law enforcement. The National Association of Police Organizations tweeted their support in July, and the President of the New York State Troopers Benevolent Association endorsed him on Monday.

His rival, Democrat nominee Joe Biden, has received endorsements from the United States’ largest nursing union, National Nurses United and the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The full press release from the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82 can be viewed below.

