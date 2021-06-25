New York lights up landmarks for gay pride

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit up in rainbow colors—red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet—to celebrate Pride month. Take a look at some well-lit local landmarks below:

The technicolor atmosphere will be in place through Sunday night at several iconic locations:

One World Trade Center, Manhattan

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Tarrytown

Kosciuszko Bridge, Brooklyn & Queens

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, Albany

State Education Building, Albany

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany

Main Gate & Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Niagara Falls

Pershing Square Viaduct at Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan

Albany International Airport Gateway

The move is meant to celebrate both Pride month and the 10th anniversary of signing of Marriage Equality Law in New York on June 24.

“When you look at the long line of marches towards equality and freedom, so many of them started right here in New York, including the birth of the LGBTQ+ rights movement with Stonewall,” Cuomo said. “Ten years ago we marked yet another historic chapter of progress in our state and this nation with the Marriage Equality Law, and we didn’t stop there—we’ve been fighting for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and their families ever since. In honor of Pride Month and Marriage Equality Week, we are lighting landmarks all across the State in the colors of the pride flag because love always wins in New York.”