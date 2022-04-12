ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been taken into custody on campaign finance charges. According to ABC News, a press conference at noon will unseal an indictment charging Benjamin with bribery and related offenses.

NEWS10 has obtained a copy of the federal indictment from the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. It alleges that Benjamin schemed to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for a $50,000 state grant. He reportedly offered his official authority and influence in the New York State Senate to funnel the funds.

The indictment characterized it as “a bribery scheme using public funds for his own corrupt purposes.” Take a look at the document below:

The Associated Press called it a federal corruption investigation. According to the New York Times, Benjamin will be appearing in Manhattan federal court. He reportedly surrendered to authorities to face the charges in connection with a past campaign.

Requests for comment have not been returned by Benjamin’s office, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office, and the office of State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Stick with WTEN for more on this story as it develops.