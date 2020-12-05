New York man arrested and charged after attempting to have sex with 14-year-old girl

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. Attorney, Western District of New York’s office announced they have arrested 36-year-old Richard Buffalo of Salamanca and charged him after a criminal complaint was filed.

According to the criminal complaint, Buffalo was communicating with a 14-year-old girl over Snapchat. During October 2020 communications, he “persisted” in asking her to have sex with him and offered to pick her up.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Buffalo was arrested after an undercover cop, posing as the girl, began Snapchatting and texting the victim. Buffalo asked for nude images of the 14-year-old and again asked to have sex with the girl. He also sent nude images of himself to the undercover officer.

Officials say Buffalo agreed to meet the victim at a predetermined location, where officers took him into custody.

Buffalo was charged with: enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene matter to an individual under the age of 16.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the charges could put Buffalo behind bars for a maximum of life, accompanied with a $250,00 fine.

We’re told Buffalo is being held and due December 8, 2020 for a pending detention hearing.