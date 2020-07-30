New York man charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Timothy J. Bush, 49, of Fort Edward appeared in federal court July 24 to answer to charges that he attempted to pay to have sex with an 11-year-old.

The criminal complaint alleges that on July 20, Bush responded to a social media profile that used language commonly associated with individuals who sexually exploit children. He arranged to pay a woman $100 to have sex with her 11-year-old daughter. This would be considered sex trafficking.

Luckily, the woman was in fact an undercover FBI agent working with the Capital Region Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. He paid $60 upfront, and was arrested with condoms and the remaining balance in his pocket.

If convicted, Bush would face at least 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. The maximum possible sentence is life imprisonment, and/or supervised release, following any length of incarceration, for life. He would also be fined up to $250,000 and be required to register as a sex offender.

LATEST STORIES: