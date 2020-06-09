New York man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Michael J. Truesdail, 39, of Montour Falls, NY, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that on March 27, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at the defendant’s Henry Street residence.

A number of electronic items were seized including two computers, a hard drive, an SD card, and two thumb drives.

A forensic analysis recovered more than 8,000 images and 10 video files, some of which depict children engaged in sexual activity with other children and with adults.

Truesdail was initially charged in November 2019.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Guyton.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 10, 2020, before Judge Geraci.

LATEST STORIES: