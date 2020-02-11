New York man sentenced to 11 years for distribution and possession of child porn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida County man will spend 11 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

John Angwin, 30, of Holland Patent distributed the child pornography on the Kik Messenger app.

The U .S. Attorney’s office says in addition to admitting to sharing the child porn with other Kik users, he possessed iPhones that contained 150 video files and more than 1,500 images of minors in sexual performances.

Prosecutors say many of the images contained images of rape and sodomy of toddlers and prepubescent children.

Angwin was also sentenced to spend 25 years on post-release supervision, will have to register as a sex offender, and pay $12,000 in restitution.

